Euro 2020: Turkey vs Wales – Confirmed Lineups, Senol Gunes makes two changes

Turkey take on Wales in Euro 2020 Group A in Baku, Azerbaijan for their second game of the tournament.

The Crescent-Stars will be hoping to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat against Italy on matchday 1.

Head coach Senol Gunes has made two changes heading into the clash.

Juventus manager Merih Demiral has been dropped to the bench and replaced by Kaan Ayhan.

Ayhan offers more pace and that indicates that Turkey will play a higher line than they did against Italy.

Additionally, Cengiz Under will replace Yusuf Yazici.

Under is a winger and will offer the team more width as well as pace. The Roma star is not afraid to take on opposition defenders and will is a more dangerous option on the break.

Yazici will probably make an appearance at some stage swapping with Hakan Calhanoglu however, the two starting together creates an imbalance in the team as they play a similar role.

Turkey will lineup in a 4-1-4-1 formation setup with Burak Yilmaz leading the line upfront.

Wales meanwhile, will lineup exactly the same as they did in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland.