Everton enter race for £23m Eredivisie star who Arsenal have held talks with

Everton have entered the race for Feyenoord attacking midfielder Orkun Kokcu according to Sky Sports.

Per the source, the Toffees are keen on the 19-year-old who has netted twice in 21 appearances in the Eredivisie this season.

Kokcu was born in the Netherlands and represented his country of birth at youth level before switching allegiance to Turkey.

The youngster has made two international caps for the Turkey U21s but could find himself taken to Euro 2020 with the senior side this summer.

Voetbal Primeur reported that the north London outfit sent club officials to the Rotterdam to hold talks with Feyenoord over Kokcu.

Feyenoord struck a new contract deal with Kokcu last April that expires in 2023 but they want to seal another deal to offer better terms in the hope that he stays.

Kokcu has played in central attacking midfield areas in both a 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 formation this season.

The youngster has scored seven times and made 10 assists in 47 appearances for the Dutch outfit in all competitions since making his debut for the club last season.