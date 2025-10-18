Fatih Terim Hails Kenan Yıldız as One of Europe’s Most Gifted Young Stars

Legendary Turkish coach Fatih Terim, 72, has returned to the spotlight to offer his insights on the Serie A title race and lavish praise on a generation of Turkish football talent in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Known affectionately as “The Emperor,” Terim—who recently departed Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia—confessed that despite being without a bench for four months, he remains deeply connected to the game, particularly in Italy.

The Favorite Fixture: Milan vs. Fiorentina

For Terim, who managed both Fiorentina and Milan during his time in Serie A, one match always stands out on the fixture list: Milan versus Fiorentina.

“It’s truly my match,” Terim commented with a smile, noting his perfect record in the fixture during his coaching career: “I have always won it: twice out of two as a Purple coach against the Rossoneri and then on the only opportunity as a coach of Milan against the Tuscans.”

Serie A Title and Milan’s Revival

Terim praised Milan’s resurgence under their current management, stating he is “not surprised” by their return to the top.

“Allegri is a great coach; it’s normal that he’s bringing the Rossoneri back to the top after a year below expectations,” he noted.

When discussing the Scudetto ambitions, Terim was unequivocal: “Milan must always aim to win. The anomaly would be if no one believed in the Devil’s Scudetto.”

However, he cautioned that the race remains open, listing the expected contenders: “It’s still early, but I think the candidates are the usual ones: in addition to Milan, there are Inter and Napoli, the reigning champion, but also Roma and Juventus.”

‘One of the Best of the New Generation’

The veteran manager, who also coached the Turkish national team, reserved his highest praise for Juventus star Kenan Yıldız, acknowledging his rapid rise in the Italian top flight.

“I don’t see young people much more gifted than Yıldız in Europe. Yes, he’s one of the best of the new generation,” Terim asserted. He mused on the 20-year-old’s potential, adding, “If we think he’s barely 20 years old, we don’t know where he can get. He certainly has a long way to go to grow again and become one of the strongest in the world.”

When asked if Yıldız is already the best Turkish player, Terim quickly corrected the notion, happily pointing to the nation’s burgeoning elite talent pool.

“Luckily for us, we have two other stars like Arda Güler and Hakan Çalhanoğlu. Let’s say we’re in good shape with this big trio: they all play in top-level teams in Europe and they make a difference.”