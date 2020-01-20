Fenerbahce Confirm Chelsea Loanee Victor Moses Exit, Set For Inter Move

Fenerbahce have confirmed the exit of Chelsea loanee Victor Moses.

Turkish-Football have been informed by a source at the Super Lig club that Moses will return to Chelsea.

The Blues and Fenerbahce have agreed for the Nigeria international’s loan stay to be cut short six-months early.

The Yellow-Navies have been looking to slash the wage bill to comply with Financial Fair Play and getting rid of one of the highest earners will provide some relief.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard also confirmed that Moses will return from loan.

The Chelsea head coach said at his press conference: “On Victor Moses he’s obviously coming back from his loan with a view to going elsewhere, and those talks are ongoing as well.”

Moses is expected to complete his loan move to Inter over the coming days where he will team up with former manager Antonio Conte.

Under Conte’s stewardship Moses won the Premier League title at Chelsea.

The Nigeria international has struggled this season making just six appearances due to a thigh injury.