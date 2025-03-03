Fenerbahce Issue Europa League Warning: ‘We Want to Win It All!’ Declares Muldur Ahead of Rangers Clash

Fenerbahce and Turkish international defender Mert Muldur has issued a stark warning to Rangers ahead of their Europa League Round of 16 clash, stating the Istanbul giants are targeting nothing less than victory in the competition.

As Rangers prepare for a daunting trip to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium for the first leg, they face a Fenerbahce side brimming with confidence.

Jose Mourinho’s team are in formidable form, having not tasted defeat since early December, and their recent 3-0 victory over Antalyaspor, where Muldur opened the scoring, marks their sixth win in the last eight games.

In contrast, Rangers are struggling for form, having suffered three consecutive home defeats, placing them under significant pressure ahead of the crucial European tie.

“All our focus is on Rangers now. But we make no secret that we want to win the Europa League,” Muldur declared.

“We are still in three competitions and we think we can win them all. We always play to win every match, home and away. We don’t look at what other teams are doing because we have confidence in our own ability. I think we are playing well at the moment.”

The 33-times capped defender emphasised the team’s unwavering ambition, adding, “To win 3-0 ahead of playing Rangers was good preparation, but if I am honest, we wanted more goals. We are ready to do our best in Europe as well.”

Muldur also highlighted his flexibility within Mourinho’s system, stating, “The manager can play me in any position he wants – I only care about helping this team win.”

The atmosphere in Istanbul is expected to be electric, with Fenerbahce fans firmly behind their manager. In a show of solidarity following a controversial week where Mourinho faced accusations of racism after comments made towards Galatasaray’s bench, supporters displayed a large banner reading “We Stand With You” during the Antalyaspor match.

With Fenerbahce’s sights set on European glory and Rangers facing a challenging period, the upcoming clash promises to be a tense and highly anticipated encounter.