Fenerbahce Release Statement Confirming Chelsea Loanee Contract Termination

Fenerbahce have released a statement confirming that the loan contract of Victor Moses has been terminated.

The announcement was made on the official club website.

Moses officially returned to Chelsea before joining Inter Milan on loan until the end of the season.

Inter announced the transfer on their official social media pages with the following clip.

Inter also shared photographs of Moses at the club grounds completing his loan move.

Moses struggled for playing time at Fenerbahce this term due to injury.

Fenerbahce have been trying to slash the wage bill in order to comply with their Financial Fair Play (FFP) agreement.

The Nigeria international was earning approximately €3m per-season at the Yellow Canaries.

Moses joined the Yellow-Navies on an 18-month loan from Chelsea last January but parted ways six-months early.