Fenerbahce set for transfer talks with Chelsea over transfer priority Hakim Ziyech

Fenerbahce are set for transfer talks with Chelsea over the transfer of Hakim Ziyech according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries will hold talks with the Blues regarding how much a loan move until the end of the season will cost.

The report claims that Ziyech is a transfer priority for the Yellow Canaries but that they could face competition from Besiktas.

The Turkish media has been linking several Super Lig clubs with Ziyech over the past week.

With most of the transfer windows for the major European leagues having already shut the Super Lig remains one of the few destinations remaining for Ziyech.

The Turkish transfer window remains open until 8 February.

The winger had agreed terms to join PSG but the move fell through at the last minute as Chelsea failed to send over the registration papers in time due to errors as reported by ESPN.

As a result Ziyech will have to stay at Chelsea until the end of the season before a move to PSG can be completed.

Fenerbahce want Ziyech on loan until the end of the season, they would be able to offer the Morrocco international regular playing time and are currently in the title race and the Europa League Last 16.