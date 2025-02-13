Fenerbahce to Host Anderlecht in Europa League Playoff – Probable Lineups

Fenerbahce will host Belgian side Anderlecht in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 playoffs.

The match will take place at Ulker Stadium on Feb. 13, kicking off at 8:45 p.m. Montenegrin referee Nikola Dabanovic will officiate the match.

Fenerbahce commenced their European campaign in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, securing victories over Lugano before being eliminated by Lille in the third qualifying round.

Fenerbahce progressed to the UEFA Europa League group stage, where they faced formidable opponents, including Union Saint-Gilloise, AZ Alkmaar, Slavia Prague, Athletic Bilbao, Lyon, Midtjylland, Manchester United, and Twente.

The Turkish club concluded the group stage with two wins, two defeats, and four draws, finishing 24th and securing a place in the playoffs.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, encountered teams such as Ferencvaros, Real Sociedad, Ludogorets, Rigas Skola, Porto, Slavia Prague, Viktoria Plzen, and Hoffenheim.

The Belgian club achieved four wins, two draws, and two losses, amassing 14 points to finish 10th and qualify for the playoff stage.

Fenerbahce and Anderlecht have previously met on six occasions in official competitions.

The Turkish side has recorded three victories, two draws, and one defeat. Anderlecht’s last victory over Fenerbahce dates back to the 1965 Champions League first round.

Their most recent encounters occurred during the 2018-2019 UEFA Europa League group stage, where Fenerbahce secured a 2-0 home victory following a 2-2 draw in Belgium.

Fenerbahce will be without several key players, including Ismail Yuksek, Caglar Soyuncu, Djiku, Becao, Oosterwolde, and Diego Carlos, all sidelined due to injuries.

Although goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic has recovered, he is not yet deemed match-fit. Anderlecht, Edozie, Ashimeru, and Vertonghen are ruled out due to injuries.

Expected lineups

Fenerbahce: Irfan Can Egribayat, Skriniar, Amrabat, Yusuf Akcicek, Osayi-Samuel, Fred, Szymanski, Kostic, Tadic, En-Nesyri, Dzeko

Anderlecht: Coosemans, Sardella, Adryelson, Hey, Augustinsson, Dendoncker, Hazard, Stroeykens, Verschaeren, Huerta, Dolberg