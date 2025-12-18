Ferdi Kadioglu Wins Brighton’s Performance of the Month Award For November

urkish international Ferdi Kadıoğlu has been officially recognized for his stellar form, earning the Performance of the Month award for November at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 26-year-old, who arrived from Fenerbahçe in the summer of 2024, has rapidly established himself as a cornerstone of the Seagulls’ starting eleven. His recent accolade marks a significant milestone in a season where he has seamlessly transitioned from a long-term injury layoff to becoming one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers.

Ferdi wins November’s POTM award! 🇹🇷💫 pic.twitter.com/7zd33Dbjiq — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) December 17, 2025

A Triumphant Return from Injury

Kadıoğlu’s journey at the Amex Stadium hasn’t been without its challenges. After his high-profile transfer from Istanbul last season, the versatile defender spent a significant period sidelined due to a serious injury.

However, the 2025/26 campaign has seen a revitalized Kadıoğlu. Since returning to full fitness, he has displayed the technical skill and defensive tenacity that made him a fan favorite in the Süper Lig, quickly winning over both the Brighton coaching staff and the local supporters.

Consistency in the Numbers

The November award comes on the back of several “Man of the Match” performances, highlighting Kadıoğlu’s growing influence on the pitch. His statistics for the current campaign underscore his “indispensable” status within the squad:

Throughout November, Kadıoğlu was a fixture in a defense that showed remarkable resilience. His ability to contribute both defensively and in the attacking third has provided Brighton with the tactical flexibility often praised by the technical team.

With the busy festive period approaching, Kadıoğlu’s consistency will be vital as Brighton looks to maintain its momentum in the upper half of the Premier League table.