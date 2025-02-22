Foreign Referee Flown in For Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce Derby to Avoid Controversy

The Turkish Central Referee Committee has announced that Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will officiate Monday’s highly anticipated Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

The match, already a fixture of global football interest, carries significant weight in the Super Lig title race, with the potential to dramatically alter the championship outcome.

The decision to appoint a foreign referee follows repeated criticisms of Turkish officiating from Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho, who has voiced concerns since his arrival last summer.

The selection of Vincic, a FIFA-affiliated referee for 15 years, aims to ensure impartiality in the crucial encounter.

Vincic’s credentials include officiating last season’s UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, highlighting his experience at the highest levels of European football.

Galatasaray currently holds a six-point lead at the top of the Super Lig table. A victory for Galatasaray would extend their lead to nine points, potentially sealing their path to the title.

Conversely, a Fenerbahce win would narrow the gap to three points, reigniting the title race.

The outcome of Monday’s clash is poised to have a decisive impact on the Super Lig season, making it a pivotal moment for both clubs and their fans.