Four Premier League Sides Including Arsenal & Tottenham Plot Move For €35m Juventus Defender Merih Demiral

Four Premier League sides are in talks with Merih Demiral’s representatives a source close to the player informed Turkish-Football.

Demiral has received growing interest from the Premier League with Arsenal expressing the keenest interest, Tottenham recently entering the race and Manchester United also having made enquiries.

The Turkey international is keeping his options open regarding a January move after struggling for playing time under the stewardship of Maurizzio Sarri.

The 21-year-old was signed on a €19m move from Sassuolo in summer before Sarri was appointed manager.

Demiral did make his Champions League debut last night away to Bayer Leverkusen.

Juventus ended up winning the game 2-0, keeping a clean sheet and Demiral put on a man of the match display.

Merih Demiral Vs Bayer Leverkusenpic.twitter.com/dZ4nbHKko4 — BNS Comps (@BnsComps) December 12, 2019

Demiral has however, made just two starts for the Bianconneri and has grown frustrated with his role in the side.

The 1.91m tall defender will not leave Juventus for another Italian side if he were to leave it would be for the Premier League.

The young centre-back does want to play in England in the future.

Juventus would prefer to keep Demiral in January as they see him having a long term future at the club and would only consider offers over €35m.

Demiral has been in brilliant form for the Turkey national team and played an important role in the Crescent-Stars booking a place at Euro 2020.

The Red-Whites managed to take four points off world champions France and conceded just three goals in 10 games keeping eight clean sheets.