Galatasaray are favourites to sign Liverpool defender valued at £10m

Galatasaray are leading the race to sign Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips according to The Athletic.

Per the source, the out of favor centre-back has interest from several clubs but Galatasaray are the ‘front-runners’.

The Reds want around £10m for the defender. Phillips is fifth-choice centre-back at Liverpool with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez ahead of him in the pecking order.

Phillips has made just five appearances this season

Phillips has been loaned to Stuttgart twice and spent last season on a temporary move at Bournemouth.

Fanatik claim that Galatasaray will make a loan offer first until the end of the season with an option to buy.

The defender does have another two-years left on his contract and a loan move could be more realistic for Galatasaray considering their financial situation.

The Lions are currently first in the Super Lig after winning their last 10 back to back games.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk reportedly wants a reliable, experienced centre-back to strengthen the defence at this critical stage in the season.

The Istanbul giants are in great form but just four points ahead of second-placed rivals Fenerbahce with half of the season yet to go.