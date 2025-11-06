Galatasaray Boss Hails Osimhen as ‘Dream Come True’ After Historic Champions League Win

Galatasaray Head Coach Okan Buruk has publicly expressed immense pride and satisfaction regarding Victor Osimhen’s transformative impact, stating the Nigerian striker arrived as precisely what the club needed at the perfect moment.

Osimhen’s integration into the squad has been seamless, with the 26-year-old quickly establishing himself as the definitive heartbeat of Galatasaray’s attack. His arrival this summer was a significant move, and according to Buruk, it fulfilled a long-held ambition for the club.

A Dream Realized

Speaking after the striker’s latest heroics—a hat-trick against Ajax that saw him break a national European scoring record—Buruk emphasized the depth of gratitude owed to the club’s administration for securing the transfer.

Galatasaray won three Champions League games back to back for the first time in the process.

“We’re happy to have Osimhen with us! It was a dream for us in the summer,” Buruk stated. “We need to thank the people who made this dream come true. First of all, our president Dursun Özbek and Abdullah Kavukcu played an important role. We should thank the entire management in this regard.”

The high-profile signing has rapidly paid dividends, with Osimhen’s lethal finishing, relentless energy, and evident leadership elevating the team’s performances both domestically in the Turkish Süper Lig and on the grand stage of European football. His goals have frequently served as the decisive factor, turning tightly contested matches in Galatasaray’s favor.

Winning Mentality and Influence

Buruk’s praise extended far beyond the statistical output of the prolific forward. The coach highlighted Osimhen’s broader influence on the team culture and the standards he sets daily for his teammates in the dressing room and on the training pitch.

“He brings a winning mentality every single day. You can see how much he loves to fight for the team,” the coach added, underscoring the intangible benefits the Nigerian star offers.

For Galatasaray, securing Osimhen was more than just a statement of intent; it was a timely and essential investment. As Buruk’s words affirm, the club’s faith in the striker is being spectacularly rewarded week after week, making him one of the most critical signings in recent club history. His continued form will be paramount as Galatasaray push for domestic dominance and deep progression in the Champions League.