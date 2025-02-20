Galatasaray Faces Near-Impossible Task Against AZ Alkmaar in Europa League Playoff

Galatasaray’s hopes of reaching the Europa League last 16 hang by a thread after a devastating 4-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their playoff tie. The Turkish giants now face a monumental challenge, needing a near-miracle comeback at home to overturn the three-goal deficit.

History is firmly against the Lions. Of the 57 teams to lose the first leg of a Europa League knockout tie by three or more goals, only one – Valencia in 2014 – has managed to progress.

A successful turnaround would see Galatasaray defy the odds and set up a mouthwatering clash against either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur.

The first leg in Alkmaar saw Galatasaray briefly level through Roland Sallai after Sven Mijnans’ free kick opener.

However, the game quickly spiraled out of control following Kaan Ayhan’s second-half red card. AZ capitalized, with Troy Parrott converting a penalty and adding two more goals to leave Galatasaray reeling.

Defensive frailties continue to plague Galatasaray, who have conceded in each of their last 21 European matches.

Another goal conceded on Thursday could prove fatal. However, their home form in continental competitions offers a glimmer of hope. Galatasaray have scored three or more goals in six of their last seven European fixtures at home, suggesting they possess the firepower to mount a comeback.

Galatasaray will be boosted by the return of key players from suspension, including defender Davinson Sanchez, midfielder Lucas Torreira, and striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen’s return is particularly timely, following his brace in Monday’s 2-0 league win over Rizespor.

However, they will be without forwards Alvaro Morata (hamstring) and Mauro Icardi (ACL), as well as the suspended Ayhan. New signings Przemyslaw Frankowski and Mario Lemina are also ineligible for UEFA competition.

Despite the daunting task, Galatasaray can take encouragement from their prolific Europa League campaign, having scored 20 goals – the most in the competition this season.

AZ Alkmaar, however, are in formidable form, arriving in Istanbul on a four-match winning streak.

They have shown resilience in Europe, notably overcoming a 3-0 halftime deficit against Ferencvaros to win 4-3. While they will be without injured players Ruben van Bommel, Sem Westerveld, and Ibrahim Sadiq, they welcome back Kristijan Belic from suspension.

AZ’s attack, spearheaded by the in-form Parrott (17 goals in all competitions), will pose a significant threat.

The stage is set for a dramatic encounter in Istanbul. Can Galatasaray produce a historic comeback, or will AZ Alkmaar continue their impressive run?