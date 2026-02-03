Galatasaray Launch Late Raid for Manchester United Star Manuel Ugarte

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Süper Lig, Galatasaray have reportedly opened talks with Manchester United over a sensational late move for midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The Lions are pushing to secure the Uruguayan international on an initial loan deal with an option to purchase, sources have told Turkish-Football.

While the major European windows slammed shut earlier this week, Galatasaray are looking to take full advantage of the Turkish transfer window remaining open until February 6.

Midfield Reinforcements a Priority for Buruk

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk is determined to add elite grit to his engine room as the club looks to defend its Süper Lig title and progress in the Europa League. Despite having a star-studded squad, the Yellow-Reds have identified Ugarte as the ideal profile to partner Lucas Torreira—potentially forming an all-Uruguayan “double pivot” that would be the envy of European football.

Ugarte, who joined United from PSG last summer for a fee in the region of £42 million, has seen his minutes limited recently. Galatasaray are banking on the player’s desire for regular first-team football to help facilitate the move.

The Negotiation Phase

The deal is far from simple, however. While Galatasaray are offering a lucrative loan package, Manchester United are reportedly hesitant to sanction a mid-season exit without a significant loan fee or a mandatory buy clause.

Turkish-Football understands that the Galatasaray board, led by İbrahim Hatipoğlu, are currently in direct contact with the player’s representatives. The lure of Champions League football and the chance to join a “revolution” alongside the likes of Victor Osimhen is said to be an attractive proposition for the 24-year-old.

The “Turkish Window” Advantage

History has shown that Turkish clubs are most dangerous in the 48 hours following the European deadline. With Premier League clubs unable to sign replacements, Galatasaray are testing United’s resolve, knowing that the English side may prefer to get Ugarte’s wages off the books.

If the Lions can pull this off, it would represent one of the most significant transfers in recent Süper Lig history, further cementing Galatasaray’s status as a destination for top-tier talent in their prime.