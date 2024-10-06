Galatasaray Maintains League Lead with Victory Over Alanyaspor, Besiktas Drop Points

Galatasaray maintained their position as the reigning champions of the Süper Lig, defeating Alanyaspor 1-0 in Week 8.

The victory was secured thanks to a goal from 24-year-old Turkish talent Yunus Akgün.

Despite the absence of injured star Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray showcased their dominance and determination to win.

Akgün’s goal in the 28th minute proved to be the decisive factor in the match. His skillful maneuver and accurate shot sealed the victory for Galatasaray.

With this win, Galatasaray strengthened their lead at the top of the standings. They now have 22 points and a goal differential of +16. Alanyaspor remains in 11th place with nine points.

In another match, Gaziantep and Beşiktaş played to a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Beşiktaş took an early lead through Ciro Immobile’s penalty, but Gaziantep fought back to equalize in the final moments.

The draw saw the Black Eagles drop two points right before the final whistle and as a result they dropped from second place into third on 17 points.

Fenerbahce who have a game in hand will move into second place if they win but will have to wait until after the international break which kicks off next week.