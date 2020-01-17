Galatasaray Offered Arsenal Outcast, Lions Set To Make Mustafi Offer

Galatasaray are preparing an offer for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi a source close to the Super Lig outfit revealed to Turkish-Football.

Mustafi was recently offered to the Lions through intermediaries.

Galatasaray were informed that Arsenal are prepared to green-light Mustafi exiting the club over the winter transfer window.

The reigning Super Lig champions have had a long-term interest in the 28-year-old and head coach Fatih Terim is keen on the defender.

Galatasaray are set to submit a loan offer until the end of the season.

The Yellow-Reds are in the midst of a defensive crisis with Luyindama out for the rest of the campaign.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is confident that the Gunners can cope without Mustafi were he to leave.

Arteta was quoted by The Sun as saying: “The ideal scenario is that he stays with us, but if that doesn’t happen we will have to invent something.”

Arsenal are currently lacking depth in defence with Calum Chambers out injured for the rest of the season and Dinos Mavropanos out on loan.

Despite the situation in defence Mustafi has not even made the subs’ bench for Arsenal’s last three games.