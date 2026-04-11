Galatasaray Targets ‘Golden Boy’ Can Uzun: A Strategic Move for the Turkish Star

Galatasaray has officially launched a high-stakes operation to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s rising star Can Uzun, aiming to bring the Turkish international “home” to RAMS Park for the 2026-2027 season.

The Transfer “Bomb”

Fotomaç report that Galatasaray have identified the 20-year-old playmaker as their priority target to rejuvenate their midfield. Uzun, who has been labeled the “Golden Boy” of Turkish football, is reportedly seeking a departure from the Bundesliga side following a tactical fallout with Frankfurt’s new manager, Albert Riera.

The “Riera” Rift and Market Value

The move comes at a critical time for Uzun. Despite a stellar start to the 2025-26 season—where he recorded 6 goals and 3 assists in just 15 Bundesliga appearances—his playing time has plummeted under Riera. Sources suggest the manager’s public criticism regarding Uzun’s off-the-ball work has “deeply affected” the player, prompting him to consider his future.

While Frankfurt previously slapped a staggering €80 million price tag on the youngster, the current situation has shifted the leverage. Market experts now suggest a deal could be struck for between €40 million and €45 million, a “bargain” price for a talent of his caliber.

Galatasaray’s Strategy

President Dursun Özbek and the Galatasaray board view Uzun as a multi-generational investment. The club’s strategy rests on three pillars:

The “Turkish Core”: With potential changes to foreign player limits in the Süper Lig, securing the nation’s brightest young talent is a strategic necessity.

Champions League Ambition: After scoring against Galatasaray earlier this season in the Champions League, Uzun’s “big-stage” temperament is exactly what Okan Buruk wants for his European campaign.

The Homecoming Pitch: Galatasaray is prepared to offer Uzun a central role in the squad and the “icon” status that comes with leading Turkey’s most successful club.

Heavy Competition

Galatasaray is not alone in the hunt. The Istanbul giants will have to fight off serious interest from AC Milan, who have reportedly made concrete contact with Uzun’s camp. Premier League sides including Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Tottenham are also keeping a close eye on the situation, though Uzun is said to be intrigued by the prospect of playing in front of the passionate Galatasaray faithful.

What’s Next?

Negotiations are expected to intensify in the coming weeks. With Uzun’s contract running until 2029, Eintracht Frankfurt still holds the cards, but the player’s desire for a “fresh start” could force a summer move that would become one of the most expensive and significant transfers in Turkish football history.