Galatasaray to hold direct transfer talks with Liverpool forward in England, Taffarel involved in negotiations

Galatasaray are set to send a delegation to England to hold direct transfer talks with Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Lions want Firmino at the club next season and can negotiate directly as he has under six months left on his contract.

READ: Besiktas fans throw thousands of toys for children affected by earthquake onto pitch

The Yellow-Reds have enlisted the help of club and Brazil national team legend Claudio Taffarel to help with negotiations.

Galatasaray hope Taffarel will be able to convince Firmino into making the move.

The Super Lig giants will make Firmino an offer laying out a potential contract and signing fee bonus.

The latest development follows A Spor reporting that Firmino was offered to Galatasaray via his management agency ROGON who also represent Sacha Boey.

The Lions recently extended the contract of right-back Boey and during negotiations Firmino was reportedly discussed as a potential option in the summer.

Firmino has 107 goals and 78 assists in 352 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, lifting the Premier League and Champions League trophies since joining from Hoffenheim in 2015.

However, the forward saw his game time significantly reduced this term, making 16 appearances in the Premier League but he does have nine goals and four assists in all competitions.

The 31-year-old also has 55 caps for the Brazil national team.

The report also claims that Galatasaray are in talks with Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita who is also out of contract at the end of the season.

Galatasaray are currently first in the Super Lig and will book a place in the Champions League next season if they finish in the top two.