Galatasaray wait for transfer decision from Chelsea over young forward

Galatasaray are waiting for a decision from Chelsea over the future of David Datro Fofana according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Lions want the young forward on loan and have made an offer to Chelsea.

The Blues are reportedly not entirely convinced sending Fofana to play in the Super Lig on loan but club legend – who is also a former Galatasaray player and Ivory Coast international – has been acting as a broker trying to push through a deal.

The Lions manager Okan Buruk is quoted as saying Fofana ‘fits our playing style and has a lot of potential’.

The Yellow-Reds want the 20-year-old as a replacement for Haris Seferovic who they want to part ways with this month.

Fofana would be competing with Mauro Icardi and Bafetimbi Gomis for playing time if he makes the move.

The Istanbul giants want to loan the Ivory Coast international for 1.5 seasons.

Fofana only joined Chelsea earlier this month for €12m but could find playing time limited following the arrivals of Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix.

Galatasaray are currently first in the Super Lig four points ahead of second placed Fenerbahce. The Lions have won their last nine games in a row in the league.