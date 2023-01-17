Galatasaray want to sign Chelsea starlet in January transfer window

Galatasaray are keen on signing Chelsea starlet David Datro Fofana on loan in January according to the Takvim newspaper.

Per the source, the Lions are keen on adding Fofana to their ranks to bolster their attack as they push for the league title.

The Istanbul giants want Fofana on a one-and-a-half year loan and plan to give the 20-year-old regular playing time if he does join.

Fofana is Galatasaray’s first choice target but they will focus on Jonas Wind, Bomba Dieng and Aterm Dovbyk if Chelsea do not agree to loan the forward.

The Yellow Reds are currently first in the Super Lig and do have Mauro Icardi and the in form Bafetimbi Gomis but want to part ways with Haris Seferovic which would open a spot for Fofana.

Fofana meanwhile, only joined Chelsea at the start of the winter transfer window for €12m but has already fallen down the pecking order after Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix joined.

The 20-year-old did make his debut for the Blues in the third round FA Cup defeat against Manchester City and has not played since.

Fofana netted 15 goals in 24 appearances for Molde in Norway and helped them win the title last season.