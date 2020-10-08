Germany 3-3 Turkey: Crescent-Stars score equalise late in six-goal thriller

Turkey held Germany to a 3-3 draw in a friendly in Cologne ahead of a UEFA Nations League double.

Joachim Low made a number of changes but still fielded a strong side including Kai Havertz, Julian Draxler and Antonio Rudiger.

Turkey head coach Senol Gunes also started with an experimental side with Nazim Sangare, Emre Kilinc, Efecan Karaca and Hasan Ali Kaldirim all getting the nod.

The Crescent-Stars held their own for much of the first half with Efecan Karaca being the surprise package putting in a lot of hard work.

Karaca’s dynamism has been something missing from the Turkey national team recently and his effort spurred on his teammates to raise their game.

Despite a pretty even first-half Germany managed to take the lead just before half-time when Draxler wrapped up a classy attacking move which saw him finish a one-two with Florian Neuhaus to score.

Turkey have improved defensively over the past year but Gunes decided to mix things up partnering Ozan Kabak with Demiral and Sangare as well as Kaldirim as full-backs.

There was a clear lack of synergy and understanding.

But going forwards Turkey had a lot more bite than they did in their opening UEFA Nations League games.

Ozan Tufan equalised with a brilliant individual effort from just outside the Germany penalty area five minutes into the second half.

He don’t do normal goals! Ozan Tufan did this against Germany 😮 pic.twitter.com/RurxZGqdAm — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) October 7, 2020

Germany did regain the lead soon after when Neuhaus scored on 58 minutes.

Karaca was rewarded for his pressing 10 minutes later after dispossessing Neuhaus and punishing the Germans.

But it looked like the home side had won the game when Waldschmidt capitalised on some shambolic Turkish defending.

Gunes introduced Cengiz Under and Abdulkadir Omur in the second half. Both players were involved in the attacking move of the game which resulted in Kenan Karaman nutmegging ter Stegen in the fourth minute of additional time for the draw.