Gibraltar 0-3 Turkey: Crescent Stars return to winning ways against minnows

Turkey beat Gibraltar 3-0 at the Victoria Stadium on Saturday 4 September in the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group G.

The Crescent Stars could have taken an early lead when they were awarded a penalty on four minutes but Enes Unal missed the spot kick.

The visitors had to wait until the second half to finally open the deadlock.

Brentford striker on loan at Galatasaray Halil Dervisoglu scored on 54 minutes.

Hakan Calhanoglu doubled the lead on 65 minutes with a long-range effort and Kenan Karaman scored his sides third goal on 83 minutes.

The victory kept Turkey top of Group G on 11 points but Netherlands and Norway are breathing down their neck on 10 points each after beating Montenegro and Latvia, respectively.

Turkey will now face the Netherlands away from home on 7 September.

The Turks beat the Dutch 4-2 the last time these two sides met in the group.

A victory would put Turkey in a very strong position for qualification but a draw or defeat could change the dynamics of the group.