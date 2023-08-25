Goalkeeper Set to Fly to England to Complete Man United Transfer, Bids Farewell to Fans

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is traveling to England to complete his £6m move to Manchester United according to Talksport.

Bayindir was an unused substitute for the Yellow Canaries last night in the Europa League playoff first-leg clash against FC Twente.

The Yellow Canaries ended up winning the game 5-1 and Bayindir came on after the final whistle to say his farewells to the fans.

The Turkiye international got a standing ovation from the home support.

Ulan duygulandım be.. Yolun bahtın açık olsun Altay Bayındır.. pic.twitter.com/LrsLN3Ro4h — enes (@RvpVekili) August 24, 2023

The 25-year-old Turkey international will be the second goalkeeper to arrive at Old Trafford this summer, following the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Bayindir has been at Fenerbahce since 2019, making 145 appearances and keeping 44 clean sheets. He will provide competition for Onana and Dean Henderson, who is expected to join Crystal Palace on loan.

Henderson spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, but he is now surplus to requirements at United. Palace are in need of a new goalkeeper, as Vicente Guaita has been told he can leave the club.

The transfer of Bayindir to United is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Bayindir will become the first Turkish international to join Manchester United when the move goes ahead.