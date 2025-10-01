Guler and Mbappe Form ‘Perfect Symbiosis’ as Real Madrid Cruises Past Kairat

Real Madrid maintained its strong start to the Champions League campaign with a dominant 5-0 away victory over Kairat Almaty, a match that emphatically showcased the burgeoning partnership between Kylian Mbappé and Turkey’s own Arda Güler.

Mbappé was the undoubted star of the match, netting a sensational hat-trick, but it was the creative influence of the young Güler that earned widespread praise, particularly from the French superstar himself.

Güler’s Flair Feeds the Goal Monster

Starting the match in the first eleven, Arda Güler once again contributed directly to the scoreline. His most notable contribution came on Mbappé’s third goal, where he provided a stylish touch and through-ball that teed up the French striker perfectly.

Following the final whistle, Mbappé was effusive in his praise for the young Turkish midfielder.

“We have a great relationship with Arda Güler. Arda is young and very talented,” Mbappé told reporters. “He is an incredible talent and we must help him. We are happy to be with us.”

Spanish Press Highlights Dynamic Duo

The harmony between Güler and Mbappé immediately became the main talking point in the Spanish press, with multiple major sports dailies dedicating space to the partnership.

AS declared that the “Güler-Mbappé duo creates a perfect symbiosis.” The paper noted that, currently, all the offensive burden rests on their shoulders, adding, “If we want Mbappé to continue to score, [Güler] has to play.” AS further praised the national star, stating, “Arda Güler has a vision of the game, the speed of detecting runs is amazing.”

MARCA ran the headline: “Kylian Mbappé and Arda Güler, a flying duo!” The paper highlighted Güler’s role in the final goal, writing that the Turkish star “continues to feed the French monster.”

MUNDO Deportivo simply called their connection magic asserting that Güler “found a great partnership with Turkish actor Mbappé” whenever a gap in the defense appeared.

With three goals and three assists in his recent matches, Güler’s consistent ability to find the running Mbappé appears to be solidifying his crucial role in Arne Slot’s plans for the future.