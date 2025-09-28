Guler Under the Microscope: Goal & Assist Can’t Save Real Madrid Star from Post-Penalty Substitution

Atlético Madrid delivered a stunning blow to city rivals Real Madrid on Saturday, crushing the visitors 5-2 in the seventh round of La Liga to end their perfect start to the season. The unexpected rout leaves Real Madrid stalled on 18 points, while Atlético climbs to 12 points.

The match, which handed manager Xabi Alonso his first Madrid Derby defeat, was defined by a strong second-half surge from the hosts, though the performance of young Turkish star Arda Güler dominated post-game discussion.

Güler’s Paradoxical Performance Takes Center Stage

Twenty-year-old Arda Güler was arguably the most talked-about player on the pitch, contributing to both a goal and an assist, but also conceding a pivotal penalty early in the second half.

Güler initially showed flashes of brilliance, particularly his volleyed finish after a dazzling run from Vinícius Júnior, which state broadcaster RTVE called one of the game’s standout moments. Spanish media praised his attacking intent alongside Kylian Mbappé. Sports Daily AS described him as “one of the best on the field,” lauding his passing vision.

However, the tide turned in the 51st minute when Güler attempted an acrobatic clearance with a raised foot inside the box. The referee judged the move as dangerous play with an Atlético player positioned underneath the ball, resulting in a penalty.

Julián Álvarez converted the spot-kick to put Atlético up 3-2, giving the hosts a lead they would not relinquish. The decision sparked immediate debate among analysts: former referee Matheu Lahoz argued against the penalty, suggesting it was a minor foul, while analyst Pérez Burrull claimed the contact was clear and justified the decision.

Alonso substituted Güler for Franco Mastantuono just eight minutes after the penalty incident, ending the Turkish star’s 59-minute tenure.

Atlético Takes Full Control in Second Half

After taking the lead, Atlético dominated the rest of the game. Álvarez secured his brace in the 64th minute, extending the lead to 4-2. Antoine Griezmann sealed the emphatic victory with a stoppage-time goal, setting the final score at 5-2.

The result snapped Real Madrid’s six-game winning streak to start the league season. Marca summed up Güler’s polarizing evening with the headline, “Arda Güler’s Strangest Derby,” highlighting him as Real’s best player in the first half but marking the conceded penalty as a defining mistake.

Beyond the pitch, Spanish media also noted a minor on-field incident after Güler’s goal, observing that while the midfielder celebrated toward the stands, teammates including Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Jude Bellingham ran in a different direction to celebrate together, raising minor questions about squad unity.