Guler’s Future Uncertain: Real Madrid Considers Como Loan Amidst Interest

Arda Güler’s future remains a topic of speculation, with the young Turkish midfielder facing uncertainty about his playing time at Real Madrid.

While the Spanish giants prefer Güler to stay and continue his development within the club’s training environment, they are open to a loan move should he seek more consistent game time.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Several clubs, including Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, have expressed interest in acquiring Güler.

However, Real Madrid are prioritizing a loan destination that guarantees significant playing time for the 19 year old, aiming to avoid the pitfalls experienced by previous loan departures like Reinier Jesus and Take Kubo.

A compelling option has emerged in the form of Como, managed by former Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fàbregas according to Real Madrid Confidencial.

Fàbregas views Güler as a valuable addition to his squad, believing he can nurture the player’s development in line with Real Madrid’s expectations.

Intriguingly, a potential loan deal to Como could facilitate the return of Nico Paz to Real Madrid.

The Argentine midfielder, currently with Como, would fill the void left by Güler, a move that both clubs reportedly see as mutually beneficial.

Initially, Nico Paz’s return was contingent on Luka Modric’s contract situation.

However, Güler’s potential loan has opened a new avenue for Paz’s return. He would rejoin Real Madrid as a full squad member, receiving substantial playing time.

Looking ahead, Modric’s expected departure in 2026 could create a significant opportunity for Güler upon his return from loan.

A potential midfield partnership between Güler and Paz would represent a promising future for Real Madrid.

The decision regarding Güler’s future will be crucial for his development. Real Madrid are carefully evaluating their options, ensuring that any loan move benefits both the player and the club’s long-term strategy.