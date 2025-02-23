Guler’s Real Madrid Struggle Continues, But Club Remains Steadfast in Belief

Arda Guler’s second season at Real Madrid has yet to ignite, with the highly-touted Turkish midfielder struggling to secure consistent playing time and make a significant impact.

Despite possessing undeniable talent, Guler’s role within Carlo Ancelotti’s squad has diminished as the season progressed, falling short of the anticipated breakthrough.

Opportunities have been granted, most notably in the Copa del Rey clash against Leganes, but Guler has failed to seize them, often failing to leave a lasting impression on the pitch. This lack of impact has reportedly caused disappointment within the club, as expectations were high for the young player to step up and establish himself.

While Guler’s technical abilities are evident, concerns have been raised regarding his ability to assert himself and demonstrate the leadership qualities necessary to thrive at a club of Real Madrid’s stature.

Despite the underwhelming performances, Real Madrid Confidencial reports that the club remains fully committed to Guler. There are no regrets regarding the significant investment made to secure his signing, with the club maintaining unwavering belief in his potential. Although flashes of clinical finishing have been seen, consistency remains the key.

Both Guler and his representatives are reportedly calm about the situation, fostering a sense of mutual understanding. President Florentino Perez has never entertained the idea of selling the player, firmly viewing him as a generational talent who requires time to develop.

The latest development follows Turkish-Football reporting that Guler is determined to stay and fight for his place in the team and that he has no intentions to leave.

The club is urging Real Madrid supporters to exercise patience and refrain from premature judgments that could add unnecessary pressure on the youngster. While fans have demonstrated faith in Guler, expectations were undoubtedly higher at this stage of the season.

Despite the slow start, the prevailing sentiment within Real Madrid is that Guler’s moment will arrive. The club believes that with time and continued support, he will ultimately fulfill his immense potential and become a key figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.