‘He gave me some tips’ – Van Dijk helps new Liverpool defender settle in

Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak revealed that Virgil Van Dijk has been helping him settle in.

Van Dijk has been out injured and will miss the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury to his knee during the 2-2- draw with Everton last October.

The Reds signed Kabak on loan from Schalke 04 after injuries to key defenders Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson.

The Turkey international was thrown in at the deep end as a result of the injury crisis.

Kabak was played in the first team almost immediately after signing and has started in the last four successive game.

The 20-year-old explained how helpful Van Dijk has been in his first few weeks at the club.

Kabak said in an interview with the official Liverpool website: “I have met with him. He is a really nice guy, a top person – like his talent! He gave me a lot of help and tips about football. Now he is in rehabilitation but I hope he will be back soon and he will help us on the pitch also.

“I am looking forward to playing with him, of course, in the defence. He gave me some advice about how Liverpool plays in defence and how we have a high line, so he gave me some tips about how Liverpool play.

“It’s little things but of course it helps when you play, when you defend. He is such an experienced guy and his words are very valuable for me.”

Kabak has been a long-term admirer of Van Dijk and famously posed with a signed shirt from the Dutch international during his time at Galatasaray.

The Reds take on Chelsea next in the Premier League. Kabak is likely to feature as Liverpool head coach does not have many options for team selection in the centre-back position.