“He is Special”: Arda Güler Pulls the Strings as Real Madrid Silence Lisbon Amid Stadium Chaos

While a night of Champions League football at the Estádio da Luz will be remembered for all the wrong reasons, the performance of Arda Güler provided a radiant silver lining for Real Madrid.

In a match marred by an alleged racial slur and a post-match tunnel fracas, the 20-year-old Turkish international stood tall, delivering a creative masterclass that secured a vital 1–0 advantage for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side heading into the second leg.

The Creative Engine: Linking Vini and Kylian

Operating in a fluid midfield role, Güler was the undisputed architect of Real Madrid’s offensive maneuvers. With Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé drawing the bulk of Benfica’s defensive attention, Güler exploited the resulting pockets of space, recording a team-high six key passes and nearly breaking the deadlock himself with a thunderous long-range effort that forced a top-tier save from Anatoliy Trubin.

His most decisive contribution, however, was his ability to bridge the gap between Madrid’s superstar forwards. Manager Álvaro Arbeloa was effusive in his praise after the final whistle:

“Arda is a player with characteristics that help us a lot. He is capable of linking Vini with Kylian. He is special, different. He is becoming very important and his growth benefits us. These games make him grow and I am very happy and proud to have a guy like him,” he was quoted as saying by AS.

A Bridge Over Troubled Waters

The “special” nature of Güler’s night was put to the test in the 50th minute when the match was halted for over ten minutes following a racial incident involving Vinícius Júnior. While tensions reached a breaking point on the pitch, Güler remained a figure of composed leadership, acting as a calming influence in the midfield and helping the team maintain their “solidity” once play resumed.

Arbeloa highlighted the Turkish prodigy’s tactical discipline during the chaos, noting that his “synergy” on the right flank with Federico Valverde and Trent Alexander-Arnold was the key to neutralizing José Mourinho’s counter-attacking threats.

The “Gold Tier” Performance

Statistically, Güler was the standout performer in a “Blue-Chip” Real Madrid lineup:

Playmaking: 6 Key Passes (Match High)

Precision: 89% Pass Accuracy in the final third.

Versatility: Transitioned seamlessly between a deep-lying playmaker and an attacking winger.

Despite being substituted in the 86th minute for Brahim Díaz—a move Arbeloa attributed to tactical freshness—Güler left the pitch to a chorus of respect from the traveling Madridistas.

As the tie heads back to the Santiago Bernabéu, the narrative has shifted. While the world discusses the “shameful” events in Lisbon, Real Madrid fans are celebrating the arrival of a new creative king. For Güler, this wasn’t just another game; it was the night he proved he is the “special” ingredient Real Madrid needs to conquer Europe once again.