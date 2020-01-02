‘I’m sorry for whatever I said about Mesut Ozil’ – Arsenal Fans React To Star Playmaker Display Following Win Over Man United

By
Emre Sarigul
-
WATFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal arrives prior to the Premier League match between Watford FC and Arsenal FC at Vicarage Road on September 15, 2019 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Mesut Ozil started for the Gunners and provided the assist for Nicolas Pepe’s opener.

The 31-year-old was widely praised by football pundits, his biggest critics and the fans alike for his display on the night.

Recently appointed manager Mikel Arteta looks to have figured out how to get the best out of his star names with Ozil, Pepe, Lacazette and Aubameyang all getting the nod.

See More: The Secret Life Of Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil

Arsenal fans were both full of praise and full of apologies for Ozil after having to endure the Unai Emery period.

Most fans on Twitter waxed lyrical about the playmaker of Turkish origin.

We have picked a selection of tweets below.

Enjoy!

Who says he doesn’t work hard? Ozil has been criticized for being lazy in the past but his statistics against Manchester United were impressive as highlighted below.

If he keeps this up consistently he will silence many of his critics.

Ozil now has two assists in all competitions this term – one in the Premier League and one in the EFL Cup.