‘I’m sorry for whatever I said about Mesut Ozil’ – Arsenal Fans React To Star Playmaker Display Following Win Over Man United

Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Mesut Ozil started for the Gunners and provided the assist for Nicolas Pepe’s opener.

The 31-year-old was widely praised by football pundits, his biggest critics and the fans alike for his display on the night.

Recently appointed manager Mikel Arteta looks to have figured out how to get the best out of his star names with Ozil, Pepe, Lacazette and Aubameyang all getting the nod.

Arsenal fans were both full of praise and full of apologies for Ozil after having to endure the Unai Emery period.

Most fans on Twitter waxed lyrical about the playmaker of Turkish origin.

We have picked a selection of tweets below.

Enjoy!

I’m sorry for whatever I said about Mesut Ozil. — LacaZte. (@LacaZte) January 1, 2020

Emery really led fans to believe Torreira & Ozil were done. My word — Deluded (@DeludedGooner04) January 2, 2020

I was led to believe Mesut Ozil losing all of his football ability for 18 months was actually part of a well planned orchestrated strategy from the club and nothing to do with Unai Emery's preference for wheelie bins over creativity — Bigger Better Baker (@JackBaker1311) January 1, 2020

Are you guys watching Mesut Ozil!!! Unreal tonight, Unai shouldn't be allowed to coach anywhere, that warthog almost ended Ozils career #ARSMUN — Kwale Gunner 🇰🇪 (@Sam_Lulli) January 1, 2020

Emery took away a year and a half of Ozil from us. Will never forgive him — 🇯🇵#サイタマ🇯🇵 (@SanogosWingman) January 1, 2020

Arteta and Ozil after beating Manchester United 2-0 #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/L40RzfZyyk — Idris (@Crhedrys) January 1, 2020

I'm glad Mesut Ozil outlived Unai Emery at Arsenal. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) January 1, 2020

Me seeing Ozil track back and Pepe scoring for Arsenal #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/84nyRh0Qcn — AG (@Junior_AG1) January 1, 2020

Mesut Ozil is a phenomenal player. The ones who judge him on the basis of goals and assists don't understand football. This guy is a genius. pic.twitter.com/4abilTPqUY — Dammit Arsenal 🤦 (@DammitArsenal) January 1, 2020

Ozil’s best game in ages. Brilliant work rate, tracking back and pressing & technically in his own league when he plays like that. Some of his passes were just majestic. Happily let Arteta build the team around him if he gets performances like that out of him consistently. #AFC pic.twitter.com/Yc0MVA9pN7 — Gunners.com (@Gunnersc0m) January 1, 2020

Ozil has become a beast under Arteta. Not only is he working harder, but he's doing some skills I never thought he could do. Amazing. — ArsenalArena (@ArsenalArena) January 2, 2020

Who says he doesn’t work hard? Ozil has been criticized for being lazy in the past but his statistics against Manchester United were impressive as highlighted below.

If he keeps this up consistently he will silence many of his critics.

Mesut Ozil regained possession 10 times tonight, more than any other #AFC player. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) January 1, 2020

So, Mesut Ozil huh? Arsenal pressed Manchester United a lot, and Ozil, by our numbers, was more active than anybody with 44 pressure events, narrowly edging out Lacazette's 42. pic.twitter.com/T6NT3miGZd — StatsBomb (@StatsBomb) January 2, 2020

Ozil now has two assists in all competitions this term – one in the Premier League and one in the EFL Cup.