Internal Debate Brews at Real Madrid Over Arda Guler’s Long-Term Position

Arda Güler’s successful adaptation and steady growth under coach Xabi Alonso has quickly become one of the most exciting narratives at Real Madrid this season. However, according to reports from Defensa Central, the Turkish prodigy’s evolution has quietly sparked an internal debate at the Santiago Bernabéu regarding his ideal long-term position.

While the 20-year-old has shone in recent outings, opinions are split within the club’s hierarchy. Some voices reportedly believe Güler’s inherent creativity and flair naturally suit him to a more advanced, free-roaming attacking role. Conversely, others are convinced his highest potential will be realized deeper in the midfield, where he can better orchestrate play and influence the game’s tempo.

Alonso’s Vision: The Midfield Maestro

Despite the internal discussion, the coaching staff remains unified, patient, and clear in their immediate assessment. They are reportedly confident that Güler will show his best version operating in the middle of the park. This position would allow him to dictate play, fluidly connect the midfield to the star-studded front line, and fully utilize his passing range.

Sources close to the team stress that “it’s too early to draw conclusions.” Alonso’s staff intends to give Güler ample time to grow naturally into his preferred role, emphasizing that there is no sense of urgency. The club prioritizes allowing his development to unfold gradually, trusting his confidence and maturity will continue to increase over the coming months.

Tactical Dilemma and Long-Term Plan

Güler’s progress is already palpable compared to last season; he looks sharper, more influential, and notably more comfortable. His growing sense of importance under Alonso has been a clear catalyst for this transformation.

Yet, Güler’s emergence adds another layer to Alonso’s existing tactical headache. The Real Madrid boss already manages an overflowing midfield and was reportedly keen to add another specialist during the last transfer window. Club President Florentino Pérez, however, opted against reinforcing the area, leaving Alonso to maximize the talents he currently possesses.

The ambitious long-term plan for Arda Güler is clear: to nurture him into one of the best midfielders in the world. The coaching staff hopes that by March and April—the decisive months of every season—Güler will be fully integrated, experienced, and ready to heavily influence the biggest games.