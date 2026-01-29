Internal Friction at Real Madrid: Arda Guler’s Outburst Overshadows Defeat in Lisbon

Real Madrid’s 3–2 loss to Benfica in the Champions League has triggered more than just a dip in the standings; it has exposed a growing rift within the squad. While the scoreboard in Lisbon was damaging enough, the night was defined by a moment of raw frustration from Turkish starlet Arda Güler that has set social media ablaze.

The tension reached a boiling point in the 79th minute. With Madrid trailing and desperately seeking a late equalizer, manager Álvaro Arbeloa opted to withdraw Güler from the match. The decision was met with immediate and visible disdain from the 21-year-old.

“Always Me”: A Cry of Frustration

As he exited the pitch, cameras captured Güler spreading his arms in a gesture of disbelief before twice repeating a phrase that left little to the imagination: “Always me, always me.”

The outburst appeared to be directed squarely at the dugout. Güler’s reaction has sparked an immediate debate within the club’s inner circle regarding the management of its young talents. For a player who has evolved into a vital conductor of Madrid’s play this season, the substitution felt like a personal slight during a high-stakes moment.

Pressure Mounts on Arbeloa

The incident comes at a precarious time for Arbeloa. Currently navigating a period of maximum pressure at the helm of the first team, the coach now faces questions about locker room harmony.

Locker Room Control: The scene has revived concerns about internal management, reminiscent of past eras where individual egos clashed with coaching decisions during turbulent stretches.

Team Unity: Critics argue that Güler’s public display of anger undermines the “united front” required to overturn difficult results on the road.

A Symptom of a Deeper Issue?

While some dismiss the episode as the heat-of-the-moment frustration of a young talent wanting to help his team, others see it as a sign of a deteriorating relationship between the coaching staff and one of the club’s most prized assets.

At Real Madrid, internal “noise” often carries as much weight as results on the pitch. Whether this becomes a footnote in a long season or the first sign of a fractured relationship will depend on Arbeloa’s handling of the fallout in the coming days. For now, the image of Güler’s defiance in Lisbon remains the most enduring — and uncomfortable — memory of a painful European night.