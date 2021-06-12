Italy 0-3 Turkey: Crescent Stars get off to awful Euro 2020 start

Turkey suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat against Italy at the Olimpico Stadium, Rome on Friday in the opening game of Euro 2020.

The visitors never really got going and were on the back foot from the get-go.

Italy controlled the first half but were unable to break the deadlock and struggled to really create any clear-cut chances.

The home side did open the scoring in the second half but it was Turkey defender Merih Demiral who put the goal in his own net.

Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne scored soon after as Turkey capitulated. To be honest it could have been even worse but no more goals were scored.

The Crescent Stars were very disappointing and failed to take a single shot on target.

Head coach Senol Gunes never really had a plan B after Italy took the lead and Turkey did not threaten at all at any point over the 90 minutes.

Turkey have the chance to redeem themselves on Wednesday 16 June when they face Wales in Baku, Azerbaijan in their second Group A game.

The Turks will have an advantage playing in Azerbaijan as the two countries share the same language and have historic, cultural and ethnic ties.