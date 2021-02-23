Jamie Carragher names 3 Liverpool players that Jurgen Klopp needs to protect

Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp needs to protect Ozan Kabak, Ben Davies and Nathaniel Phillips.

The Reds have struggled in defence this season and will be without Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez for the rest of the campaign.

Kabak and Davies were signed in January. Kabak has been thrown into the deep end as a result of the injury crisis.

The Turkey international has started the last three games for Liverpool and Carragher feels he is struggling.

Carragher believes that Klopp cannot continue to play such a high line in defence as his available defenders are inexperienced and have not had time to gel.

He feels that Klopp needs to give a bit more ‘help’ and ‘protection’ to them moving forward.

The Englishman said on Sky Sports: “This high line at this moment, Kabak is struggling early on in his Liverpool career, Ben Davies may come in, Nat Phillips is going to play. They need a bit more help and a bit more protection, and I think that could help them going forward.”

The two games Kabak has started in the Premier League have ended in defeat, to Leicester City and rivals Everton.

The 20-year-old was however, named man of the match for his performance in the 2-0 away win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League last week.

The reigning Premier League champions will take on Sheffield United next away from home.