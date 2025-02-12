Jose Mourinho and Icardi Trade Barbs in Social Media War

José Mourinho and Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi have engaged in a war of words on social media.

The Fenerbahce manager sparked the feud by posting an image of a potential handball by Galatasaray defender Davinson Sanchez during their recent match against Gaziantep FK.

Mourinho captioned the image with a message congratulating the Portuguese handball team on their World Cup performance, seemingly implying a lack of consistency in refereeing decisions.

Icardi responded by posting a meme featuring Mourinho with tears streaming down his face as the ‘crying one’, a reference to his past self-proclaimed moniker, “The Special One.”

Icardi also posted a picture of a potential handball by a Fenerbahce player, seemingly suggesting a lack of consistency in refereeing decisions across the league.

At a press conference, Mourinho responded sarcastically, stating, “I am Special One, no The Special One.

“With 25 years of career and 26 titles and not with one match. That is not one match to define my career.

“My career is a career of 25 years. In relation to the comments of Icardi, Icardi is a GOAT and I refuse to comment on a GOAT’s words. He is too big, I won’t comment.”

Fenerbahce will next face Anderlecht in the Europa League on Thursday.

This social media exchange adds another intriguing chapter to the ongoing rivalry between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.