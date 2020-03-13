Journalist claims Everton have entered talks with £23m Arsenal target

Everton have entered talks with Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kocku according to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira.

Schira who has written for Gazzetta dello Sport among other Italian newspapers claims that the Toffees are in talks with Kokcu and Napoli’s Allan.

This is not the first time the Toffees have been linked with the Turkey U21 international.

Sky Sports recently reported that the Merseyside based side had expressed an interest in the 19-year-old.

Everton could face competition from Arsenal who have been closely linked with Kokcu over recent months.

The Daily Mail reported that the Gunners are plotting a £23m move for the young midfielder and want to complete the deal before Euro 2020.

Feyenoord meanwhile are reportedly trying to keep Kokcu on beyond the end of the season by enticing him with a new deal on improved terms.

The Premier League may offer be a more attractive league to play in but Kokcu is a first-team player at Feyenoord where he has played since youth level.

The attacking midfielder is under contract until 2023.

Kokcu has scored twice and provided four assists in the 22 Eredivisie games for Feyenoord this season.