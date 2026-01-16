Juventus Dismiss Tottenham & Premier League Interest as Kenan Yildiz Contract Talks Stall

Juventus officials are moving to calm speculation regarding a potential Premier League move for Kenan Yildiz, despite the 20-year-old’s contract extension remaining unsigned according to Team Talk.

While internal expectations suggested a new deal would be finalized by the end of 2025—aided by the arrival of sporting director Marco Ottolini—official progress has been slow.

This lack of a signature has put several English giants on high alert, with Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea all reportedly monitoring the situation.

Premier League Giants Circle

Team Talk reports that Tottenham, in particular, has been linked with the Turkish international as they look to secure a high-profile “statement signing” to bolster their creative options.

Yildiz is reportedly one of seven attacking targets currently under consideration by the North London club.

Liverpool and Arsenal have also expressed interest in the forward, who has enjoyed a standout campaign in Italy. However, Juventus insiders remain adamant that the player is not for sale.

Internal Confidence Amidst Delays

Despite the external noise, sources within the Turin club insist there is no cause for alarm. The delay in finalizing terms for the star—valued at approximately €100m (£87m)—is being characterized as a routine administrative holdup rather than a breakdown in communication.

Current Form: 8 goals and 8 assists in 26 appearances this season.

Accolades: Winner of the 2024 Golden Boy Web award.

Club Stance: Negotiations are expected to conclude successfully, potentially after the January window closes.

Juventus appears determined to retain their prize asset, viewing the current uncertainty as a “straightforward delay.” While Premier League clubs remain poised to pounce if talks collapse, the Italian side remains confident that Yildiz’s future lies in Serie A.