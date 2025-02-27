Juventus Winger Kenan Yildiz Linked with Manchester City Move

Juventus are reportedly facing significant financial difficulties, potentially leading to the departure of key player Kenan Yildiz, with Manchester City emerging as a strong contender for his signature.

The Old Lady’s precarious financial situation is compounded by the looming threat of missing out on Champions League qualification next season, a blow that would further exacerbate their economic woes.

Sources close to Caught Offside indicate that Juventus may be forced to offload valuable assets to stabilise their finances, with the highly sought-after winger Kenan Yildiz being a prime candidate.

The 19-year-old Turkish international, born in 2005, has been a shining light for Thiago Motta’s side this season, showcasing impressive form with four goals and two assists in the league.

Yildiz’s burgeoning talent has made him one of Juventus’s most prized possessions, but the club’s financial exigencies may force them to entertain offers during the summer transfer window.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are understood to be leading the chase for the young winger, eager to bolster their attacking options.

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is reportedly aware of the widespread interest in Yildiz, with several Premier League giants including Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United also monitoring the situation.

It is believed that Juventus would consider offers in the region of €80 to €90 million for the highly rated winger.

The potential sale of Yildiz underscores the financial pressures facing Juventus, highlighting the delicate balance between maintaining squad strength and ensuring financial stability.

The coming transfer window is set to be a crucial period for the Italian club, as they navigate their financial challenges and attempt to retain their competitive edge.