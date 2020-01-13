‘Keep Believing’ – Mesut Ozil Reacts To Arsenal Draw Against Crystal Palace

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw away to London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the Premier League.

Mesut Ozil started for the Gunners and was involved in the buildup play for Alexander Lacazette’s opening goal.

Arsenal ended the game with 10 men after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sent off in the second half.

Ozil reacted to the draw on his official social media channels.

The playmaker of Turkish origin shared a photograph from the match on his Instagram page and revealed that he was disappointed with dropping points but urged fans to stay positive.

Ozil has started all five games since Mikel Arteta was appointed Arsenal manager replacing Unai Emery with just one ending in defeat – against Chelsea.

The 31-year-old has provided two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season.

The north London based outfit will take on Sheffield United next at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday.