Kroos Weighs in on Arda Guler’s Role: Real Madrid Star Destined for Attacking Greatness, Not Succession

The changing of the guard at Real Madrid’s midfield is now official following the departure of club legend Toni Kroos, with young Turkish prodigy Arda Güler stepping into the spotlight. The 20-year-old left-footed player is currently occupying a deep-lying, double-pivot role—a position long defined by the recently retired German maestro.

However, Kroos himself has offered his perspective on the best way for the club to utilize Güler’s immense talent.

Under manager Xabi Alonso’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, Güler has been frequently deployed as one of the two holding midfielders, essentially filling the tactical void left by Kroos. When the team shifts to a three-man midfield, the Turkish international operates in one of the central midfield half-spaces.

Kroos: “Not About a Succession at All”

Speaking to SPORT1 on Monday at the Icon League in Düsseldorf, Kroos, who spent many years anchoring Madrid’s midfield, expressed caution about drawing direct comparisons but offered a strong endorsement of Güler’s future.

“I’ve never been a fan of comparisons,” Kroos stated. “I believe that Arda is a different type of player than me, that his best position is significantly more offensive than mine. Therefore, it’s not about a succession at all.”

The five-time Champions League winner clarified that he sees Güler’s optimal role much closer to the forward line, where his creative touch can be maximized.

A Star in the Making

Kroos voiced his delight that Güler, who has a contract in the Spanish capital until June 2029, is finally gaining consistent minutes under Alonso. Güler has made 16 appearances this season, starting 14 of those matches and racking up three goals and six assists.

“I’m delighted that this year he’s finally earning significantly more playing time, because he deserves it based on his footballing ability and he’s a lad we can count on for the future,” Kroos said. “He’s a good lad, has a really delicate touch, which he’s already used to Real’s great advantage this season. I hope he continues to get consistent playing time, because that’s the only way you improve. Then I’m sure he can make his mark at Real for many years to come.”

The young Turk is now tasked with organizing play in front of the defense—a role Kroos mastered—but the Madrid hierarchy is clearly counting on his talent to have a “significant impact for many years to come,” regardless of where he plays on the pitch.