Leeds United prepared to offer £5m for striker involved in 20 goals this season

Leeds United are prepared to offer £5m for Besiktas striker Cyle Larin after impressing on loan at Zulte Waregem according to Fotomac.

Per the source, Larin has several sides interested in him but Leeds are leading the race.

Zulte have a £2m option to buy Larin – confirmed by Besiktas – which means they could technically sign the Canada international and sell him on for a profit this summer.

Besiktas gave the Belgium outfit a low buy option based on his poor form last season. Larin netted just one goal in the Super Lig and four in total.

Larin scored eight goals and provided two assists in 26 appearances over the course of one-and-a-half seasons in Turkey.

The report claims the Black Eagles are happy to sell Larin to free up their wage bill and that the income will be reinvested in summer transfers.

Larin has been directly involved in 20 goals this season – nine goals and 11 assists – in all competitions this term.

The 24-year-old has seven goals and 10 assists in the league this term.

The striker has directly been involved in 17 of his sides 39 goals in the league this season.

The Canada international has 31 caps for his country and has scored eight times.

Larin joined Besiktas on a £1.67m [Transfermarkt] move from Orlando City in January 2019 and will have another two-years remaining on his Besiktas contract – if the Belgium outfit do not use their buy option.