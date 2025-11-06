Liverpool Battle Premier League Giants for Juventus’ Star Kenan Yıldız

Liverpool is reportedly battling with Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea in securing the signature of Juventus’ burgeoning young talent, Kenan Yıldız.

The Turkish international’s future in Turin is currently subject to contract uncertainty, putting several English giants, including the Reds, on high alert.

The 20-year-old forward has rapidly established himself as one of Serie A’s most exciting prospects.

After securing a consistent spot in the Juventus first team last season, Yıldız has continued to impress, showcasing versatility by playing as a winger or a centre-forward. So far this term, he has notched three goals and four assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

Contract Impasse Triggers English Interest

The reason for the escalating transfer speculation is the perceived undervaluation of Yıldız on his current deal. His terms in Turin are thought to be around €1.5 million (£1.3m / $1.7m) per year, translating to approximately £25,000 per week—a figure considered significantly below market value for a player of his caliber.

Yıldız is seeking an upgraded contract with a substantial pay hike that would elevate his salary closer to that of higher-earning teammates, such as Jonathan David, who reportedly earns four times more.

TEAMtalk confirms that Liverpool, alongside rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, have been closely monitoring Yıldız’s development. All three clubs are keen to move if an opportunity to sign him materializes due to failed negotiations.

Juventus Restructuring Causes Delay

Despite the apparent stand-off, sources close to the club insist the delay in new contract talks is partially attributable to structural changes at Juventus. The club is currently implementing new leadership, including the recent appointment of Luciano Spalletti as head coach and plans to install Marco Ottolini as the new sporting director.

Negotiations are expected to intensify once this internal restructuring is complete. However, should Juventus fail to successfully agree upon new terms, Liverpool is reportedly well-positioned to strike, ready to capitalize on the situation. Juventus, nevertheless, remains determined to ensure the talented Turkish international commits his long-term future to the Allianz Stadium.