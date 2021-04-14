Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak gets nod against Real Madrid – Confirmed Starting Lineups

Liverpool take on Real Madrid at Anfield Stadium in the Champions League quarter-final second leg tonight.

Turkey international centre-back Ozan Kabak starts in defence for the Reds.

READ: Liverpool reportedly prepared to sign Ozan Kabak on permanent deal

Kabak will start alongside Nathaniel Phillips.

The centre-back pair started in the first-leg against Real Madrid which ended in a 3-1 defeat against the Spanish giants.

Kabak has made a total of 10 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Schalke 04 on loan.

The 20-year-old has helped his side keep five clean sheets but will be in for one of his toughest tasks tonight against Real.

Head coach Jugen Klopp has kept the defence in tact but there are a few changes in attack with Sadio Mane returning to the starting lineup in place of Diogo Jota – who will be on the bench.

The Reds will need to win by at least a two-goal margin to book a place in the next round, they have managed to win 12 games this season by a margin that would see them progress.

Real Madrid Starting XI: