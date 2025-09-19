Liverpool Intensifies Scouting of Frankfurt Star Can Uzun

Liverpool have been scouting Eintracht Frankfurt’s standout forward, Can Uzun, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Uzun has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season. The highly-rated Turkish international has caught the attention of the Premier League club’s recruitment team with a string of impressive performances, capped by a goal in his Champions League debut.

Liverpool has already made initial inquiries about Uzun’s availability and plans to continue monitoring his progress closely. The 19-year-old’s versatility and goal-scoring instincts align perfectly with Liverpool’s transfer strategy, which often targets young players with a high ceiling for future development.

A Rapid Rise to the European Stage

Uzun’s meteoric rise has been a major story of the season. After a strong start in the Bundesliga, his talent was showcased on Europe’s grandest stage. His goal in the Champions League opener against Galatasaray not only helped his team secure a point but also sent a clear message to scouts across the continent.

His ability to operate both as a central striker and a versatile forward on the wing makes him an attractive prospect for Liverpool’s dynamic system. Uzun is focused on his development but is aware of the interest.

Uzun already has four goals and three assists in five appearances in all competitions this season and has three international caps for the Turkish national team.

The Potential Transfer Race

While Liverpool has taken the lead in making formal inquiries, they are not expected to be the only club vying for Uzun’s signature.

His impressive form has put him on the radar of several European giants, and a bidding war could emerge if Frankfurt decides to sell.

The German club would likely demand a significant fee for one of their most valuable assets, particularly given his long-term contract.