Liverpool Loanee Loris Karius Told To ‘Go Home’ After Being Booed By Besiktas Fans

Liverpool loanee Loris Karius’ time at Besiktas is going from bad to worse.

Just days after being booed by Besiktas fans after conceding a first-minute goal against second-tier side Erzurumspor he was jeered again this time in Izmir.

Karius was told to ‘go home’ by a small section of Besiktas fans who were waiting for the team to arrive in Izmir ahead of the league clash against Goztepe.

The German keeper has been in poor form this season and the Black Eagles defeat to Eruzumspor in the Turkish Cup appeared to be the tipping point for the fans.

Besiktas crashed out of the cup 6-4 on aggregate but Karius was not entirely to blame for the 3-2 defeat in the second leg as the state of defending left a lot to be desired.

Karius has however, now conceded 13 goals in his last six games.

In total the 26-year-old has conceded 38 goals in 24 games for the Black-Whites this term.

The goalkeeper is expected to return to Liverpool at the end of the season following his 24-month loan.

Reports in Turkey meanwhile, claim that Karius wants to head back to Liverpool and find a new team to join within the current transfer window.

Abdullah Avci was sacked as Besiktas head coach yesterday after losing seven of the last eight games he managed.