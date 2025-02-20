Liverpool & Man United Interested in Real Madrid Rising Star

Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in Real Madrid’s young star, Arda Guler, fueling speculation about a potential summer transfer.

According to Fichajes, both Premier League clubs have made enquiries about the Turkish international, who has struggled to secure regular playing time under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Guler, despite his limited appearances, is considered one of Europe’s brightest talents and remains highly valued by Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old has only started six of his 16 La Liga appearances for Los Blancos and has been absent from their last three matchday squads.

This lack of game time has led to questions about his future, with AC Milan expressing interest during the January transfer window. However, Real Madrid rebuffed any offers at that time.

Prior to his move to Real Madrid, Guler attracted considerable attention from top clubs, some of whom are now reportedly preparing to reignite their pursuit.

Liverpool and Manchester United are said to be particularly keen, having made enquiries to ascertain the player’s current situation.

Manchester United, currently undergoing a period of transition under new manager Ruben Amorim, are expected to bolster their squad in several positions, including attacking midfield.

Guler could become a prime target if the price is right, with the club also linked to other players such as Charles De Ketelaere.

Liverpool’s interest in Guler predates his move to Real Madrid. The Merseyside club is reportedly eager to rekindle their pursuit of the attacking midfielder.

While they are also considering other options, such as Oihan Sancet, they are expected to be in the running for Guler should he become available.

Real Madrid now faces a crucial decision regarding Guler’s future. While they remain committed to his long-term development, a substantial offer could tempt them to sell, potentially for a higher fee than initially anticipated.

The upcoming summer transfer window will likely determine the next chapter in Guler’s promising career.