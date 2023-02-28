Liverpool midfielder gives Turkish giants green light for transfer talks

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has given Galatasaray the green light for transfer talks according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Keita who is on the Lions shortlist is now open to a move.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to sign an extension.

Keita will be leaving as a free agent at the end of the campaign if he does not agree to an extension with the Reds.

Keita is able to talk to foreign clubs direclty as he has under six months left on his contract.

Additionally, Galatasaray can still sign Keita this season as he has under six-months left on his contract.

The report claims that Liverpool do not have plans for Keita beyond the end of the season.

After missing much of the opening part of the term with injury Keita has been reintroduced to the side after making a recovery making a total of eight appearances in the Premier League.

The Guinea international has warmed to a move to Turkey and Galatasaray are preparing to present terms for a potential contract.

The Red-Yellows are confident of their chances at landing the transfer at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Galatasaray are currently first in the Super Lig having won their last 12 games and would book a place in the Champions League next term if they lift the title.