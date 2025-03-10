Liverpool Scout Juventus’ Yildiz as Salah Contingency Plan

With an eye towards sustained success, Liverpool are reportedly considering Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, whose contract situation remains uncertain.

The Premier League leaders, already enjoying a dominant season, are proactively planning for the future.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Liverpool’s current campaign, marked by a significant lead in the league, a Carabao Cup final appearance, and a Champions League advantage, has not deterred them from exploring long-term squad enhancements.

Tuttojuve report that the club is prepared to launch a substantial £67 million bid for the highly-regarded Turkish winger, Yildiz.

The 19-year-old, who recently secured his future with Juventus until 2029, has made a remarkable impact in Serie A.

Starting his career at Bayern Munich’s academy, Yildiz joined Juventus in 2022 and quickly rose through the ranks, earning a place in the senior squad. His Serie A debut in August 2023 was a landmark moment, as he became the youngest foreign goalscorer in Juventus’ league history.

Furthermore, his Champions League debut saw him break Alessandro Del Piero’s record as the club’s youngest scorer in the competition.

Yildiz’s performances this season, including six goals and four assists in 40 appearances, highlight his burgeoning talent.

His overall career record, encompassing 33 goals and 21 assists, underscores his potential. His blend of technical ability, speed, and creative vision aligns with the style of play favoured by Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool’s interest in Yildiz is well-documented, but they face competition from other Premier League clubs, notably Manchester City, who are also reportedly keen to acquire the young winger.

Liverpool are actively following the player’s progress, aware that a transfer battle could ensue.