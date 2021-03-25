Liverpool send Ozan Kabak birthday message and video

Ozan Kabak celebrated his 21st birthday just a few hours after starting in Turkey’s 4-2 victory over the Netherlands in the opening FIFA World Cup Group G qualifier.

Turkey won the game in a stadium well known to Liverpool fans, the Ataturk Olympic; where the Reds lifted the 2005 Champions League trophy.

READ: Turkey vs Netherlands: Confirmed Lineups – Ozan Kabak & Caglar Soyuncu start in opening FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier

Kabak put on an impressive display against the Dutch as the Turks pulled off a shock win.

Liverpool sent Kabak a birthday message on their official Twitter account wishing him a ‘great day’.

The Reds also shared a compilation video of some of Kabak’s best moments at his new club.

Just @ozankabak4 doing what he does best 😍👊 pic.twitter.com/k1GdNROUpG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 25, 2021

Kabak is on loan at Liverpool from Schalke 04 but the Reds have an option to buy the defender for £18m.

The young defender has had an eventful 2021; he was rushed into a starting role at Liverpool due to the defensive injury crisis.

Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are all out injured which meant head coach Jurgen Klopp had to play Kabak before he had a chance to settle.

The Reds have conceded just three goals in the last six games Kabak has featured in and he has helped his side keep four clean sheets – three with centre-back partner Nathaniel Phillips.

Kabak is likely to start against for Turkey when they take on Norway in Spain for their second World Cup qualifier clash.